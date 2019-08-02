Tweed
About this product
Say Hi to Houndstooth Softgels. We took Houndstooth, our sativa-dominant THC strain, and made these discreetly convenient softgels. Our softgels are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.
Available in:
2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
Candyland effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
812 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
