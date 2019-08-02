About this product

Say Hi to Houndstooth Softgels. We took Houndstooth, our sativa-dominant THC strain, and made these discreetly convenient softgels. Our softgels are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.



Available in:



2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container

10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container



REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.