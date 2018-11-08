Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tweed

Tweed

Sunset Pre-Roll 1g

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Sunset effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!