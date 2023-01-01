μKERA™ is the latest vaporization technology developed by JWEI Advanced Technology center based in Switzerland. We have more than 50 professionals and experts in the field of material science, mechanical engineering, physics and industrial design, working together to explore and develop the best vaporization solution for the industry. Having unique heating mechanism and multiple material structures, μKERA™ is able to vaporize every single drop of e-liquid, to produce rich flavor and smooth throat hit from the first puff to the last and to prevent any leak and spit-back. μKERA™ is devoted to improve the vaporization performance of your vaping and inhalation devices to deliver rich flavor, leakage-free and efficient heating solutions for the industry. μKERA™ is one of the best and reliable vaping solutions from JWEI Group. It is our most innovative technical platform to offer complete POD solutions with exceptional performance for our partners all over the world.

Show more