This tincture is helpful for sleep since it is mixed with CBN and D8. Contains 50% CBN and 50% D8. Perfect to destress and relax right before going into a deep sleep. Said to have THC effects, but is peaceful and calming.



Ingredients: Organic MCT (Coconut Oil), Industrial Hemp Delta 8 Concentrate, Industrial Hemp CBN Isolate, Essential Oil Flavoring.



Learn More About CBN & Delta 8 Blends HERE

read more