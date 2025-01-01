About Delta 8 Dabs (2 Grams)



Gorilla Glue: Delivers a euphoric high with a heavy sense of relaxation that will have you glued to the couch. The pungent earthy flavor is complimented with a sour aroma.



Fire OG: Promises a potent euphoric effect that’s long-lasting. Has an aroma similar to lemon pledge with an earthy flavor.

read more