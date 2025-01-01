Delta 8 And Melatonin



Our Delta 8/Melatonin-infused gummy is bursting with its tasty grape flavor. Each gummy contains 5MG of Melatonin and 25MG of Delta 8 THC. The shape and size of the gummy is perfect for micro dosing. Our grape flavored gummy may improve your sleep, eye health, and could reduce seasonal depression. New users should begin with 1/4 to 1/2 of a gummy and wait 24 hours to determine effects before increasing the dosage. For experienced users, start with 1 gummy and wait 24 hours to determine effects. This gummy is chewy, delicious, fruity, and worth the purchase.



Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar gelatin, lactic acid, pectin, artificial flavors and colors, vegetable oil and carnauba wax.



Active ingredients: D8 Oil and Melatonin.

