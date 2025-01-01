Our Δ8 THC Moon Rocks start with A+ grade, premium hemp flower that is grown indoors in beautiful Colorado. We infuse our flower with hemp derived Δ8 THC distillate. We never use harsh chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our moon rocks are completely safe for consumption. After infusion, the sticky nugs get a generous dusting of blond CBD kief. These moon rocks contain <0.3% Δ9 THC by dry weight.

