🎃 Our Spooky New Halloween Strains 🎃

Sativa 〜 Monster Puff: Marshmallow OG is a hybrid strain with a name that tells you all you need to know. Its creamy flavor is followed by a balanced high first felt as uplifted euphoria. This transitions to complete relaxation that has you ready to make S’mores and tell scary stories by the campfire.



Hybrid 〜 We All Scream For Ice Cream: This Indica strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed, sort of like after a big meal. Which is perfect if you like dessert because it features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



Indica 〜 Boo Berry: Blueberry’s a legendary Indica strain with sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Don't get frightened at the love you'll begin to develop for this specific strain, it happens to the best of us.



Ingredients: Hemp Derived D8 Oil, Live Resin, Hemp-Derived Terpenes.

