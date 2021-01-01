About this product
Vertical’s Softgels are derived from a single cannabis cultivar, grown indoors in our state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility, utilizing GMP standards. Our extraction process is designed to efficiently convert premium dried cannabis flower into high quality, full spectrum oils, rich in terpenes. Our oils are diluted using a premium grade MCT oil as the carrier oil. Simple and discreet usage with precise dosing, make softgels an excellent choice for cannabis consumption.
Vertical Cannabis
We’re all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains.
We strive to be your source of education, your go-to confidant, and your favourite recreational cannabis brand. Located in Chatham, Ontario, our growers saw a unique opportunity to apply their experience growing with temperature and humidity control to the cultivation and growth of cannabis.
Thanks to science-based innovation, rigorous quality control, and pharmaceutical-grade standards, we offer a carefully curated selection of cannabis products for consistently enjoyable, truly personal, and unique experiences.
