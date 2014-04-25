Vertical
8mg THC Softgels
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Vertical’s Softgels are an oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. Our extraction methods are designed to consistently convert the high-quality cannabis into a quality finished product.
Dream Star effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
30 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
