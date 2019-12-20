Vertical
Balanced Softgels
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Vertical’s Softgels are an oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. Our extraction methods are designed to consistently convert the high-quality cannabis into a quality finished product.
Banana Split effects
79 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
