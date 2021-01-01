Loading…
Logo for the brand Vertical

Vertical

THC Cannabis Oil Drops

About this product

Vertical’s THC Cannabis Drops are an oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. These premium oil-based drops come in a 40ml bottle and offer a moderate level of THC. The cannabinoids are already activated and require no further heating. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
