About this product
- Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only)
- 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
- Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V)
- USB magnetic charging port + cable
- One (1) year limited warranty
- Patent Pending
About this brand
Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience.
We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community.
Welcome to Vessel.