About this product
AERIS Smart Vaporizer – Portable Dabbing Power in Your Pocket
The Best Portable Dab Rig for On-the-Go Sessions
Looking for a pocket-sized dab rig that delivers massive clouds? Meet the AERIS Smart Vaporizer, a game-changing portable dab device that packs the power of the CARTA 2 into a compact, travel-friendly design. Small enough to fit in your pocket but powerful enough for real dabbing sessions, the AERIS offers a seamless experience with intelligent heating technology and an ergonomic build that feels great in your hand.
This smart dab pen makes dabbing on the go easier than ever—just turn it on, activate your desired heat setting, and double-click to start your session, just like the CARTA 2 e-rig. Designed for wax concentrates and oil dabs, the AERIS is the next evolution in portable vaporizer technology—perfect for discreet dabbing anywhere, anytime.
Why Choose the AERIS Portable Dab Rig?
Intelli-Core® Technology for Oil Concentrates – Advanced heating for consistent, flavorful hits.
Swappable Battery Pack – Keep extra power on hand for uninterrupted sessions.
Magnetic Mouthpiece with Ceramic Insert – Ensures smooth, pure vapor with every inhale.
Travel-Ready Design – Comes with a shoulder carrying bag for ultimate portability.
Complete Dabbing Kit – Includes a dust cap, dab swabs, and a dab tool for easy maintenance.
Focus V App Enabled – Customize your settings and control your device via Bluetooth connectivity.
USB-C Fast Charging – Quick power-up for extended dabbing sessions.
Buy the AERIS Smart Dab Rig at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop
Ready to upgrade your dabbing experience? Shop the AERIS Portable Dab Rig now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop and enjoy premium vapor quality in a sleek, travel-ready device.
https://www.vivant.com/products/focus-v-aeris-pocket-vape-new-colors
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
AERIS Smart Vaporizer – Portable Dabbing Power in Your Pocket
The Best Portable Dab Rig for On-the-Go Sessions
Looking for a pocket-sized dab rig that delivers massive clouds? Meet the AERIS Smart Vaporizer, a game-changing portable dab device that packs the power of the CARTA 2 into a compact, travel-friendly design. Small enough to fit in your pocket but powerful enough for real dabbing sessions, the AERIS offers a seamless experience with intelligent heating technology and an ergonomic build that feels great in your hand.
This smart dab pen makes dabbing on the go easier than ever—just turn it on, activate your desired heat setting, and double-click to start your session, just like the CARTA 2 e-rig. Designed for wax concentrates and oil dabs, the AERIS is the next evolution in portable vaporizer technology—perfect for discreet dabbing anywhere, anytime.
Why Choose the AERIS Portable Dab Rig?
Intelli-Core® Technology for Oil Concentrates – Advanced heating for consistent, flavorful hits.
Swappable Battery Pack – Keep extra power on hand for uninterrupted sessions.
Magnetic Mouthpiece with Ceramic Insert – Ensures smooth, pure vapor with every inhale.
Travel-Ready Design – Comes with a shoulder carrying bag for ultimate portability.
Complete Dabbing Kit – Includes a dust cap, dab swabs, and a dab tool for easy maintenance.
Focus V App Enabled – Customize your settings and control your device via Bluetooth connectivity.
USB-C Fast Charging – Quick power-up for extended dabbing sessions.
Buy the AERIS Smart Dab Rig at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop
Ready to upgrade your dabbing experience? Shop the AERIS Portable Dab Rig now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop and enjoy premium vapor quality in a sleek, travel-ready device.
https://www.vivant.com/products/focus-v-aeris-pocket-vape-new-colors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Notice a problem?Report this item