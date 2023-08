Wave Rider Nursery is a greenhouse cultivation facility based in Monterey County, California. With lifetimes worth of experience in cannabis the Wave Rider crew has focused its energy on creating the optimal greenhouse environment capable of cultivating exquisite flower year around. In addition to high-end environmental control, WRN has dedicated huge amounts of time, resources, and energy to pheno hunts in collaboration with some of the greatest breeders of our time.

