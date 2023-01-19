This one-of-a-kind patented Doob Tube Kit has an integrated, reusable, easy-to-clean, real joint filter that removes resin, tar and burn material. Take it skiing, snowboarding, fishing, kayaking or diving with it, your joint is always safe and dry in the aircraft grade aluminum case.



The filter protects your mouth and lungs from unwanted hot bits of resin and tar, preventing tongue and throat burns. It also cools the smoke and makes it incredibly smooth. The Weedgets Doob Tube Kit is completely smell proof and waterproof. Made from biodegradable and non toxic materials, it is sustainable and safe for the environment.



FEATURES



Aircraft grade aluminum

Filter tip blocks resin and tar

Filter tip protects your lungs

Fits joints and pre-rolls

Allows additional charcoal filter (optional)

Smell proof and water tight when closed

