White Shark is a Sativa dominant strain which has won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997 for best Hybrid. White Shark is a cross between Super Skunk x Brazilian x South Indian. Super Skunk is an Indica dominant strain while Brazilian and South Indian are Sativa dominant. White Shark shows characteristics from both a Sativa and an Indica. The inflorescences (buds) are dense, light green and express subtle golden hues. The aroma consists of notes of pine, lemon and complimentary grape undertones.