White Shark is a Sativa dominant strain which has won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997 for best Hybrid. White Shark is a cross between Super Skunk x Brazilian x South Indian. Super Skunk is an Indica dominant strain while Brazilian and South Indian are Sativa dominant. White Shark shows characteristics from both a Sativa and an Indica. The inflorescences (buds) are dense, light green and express subtle golden hues. The aroma consists of notes of pine, lemon and complimentary grape undertones.
Great White Shark effects
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
