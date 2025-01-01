AK-48, a Feminized Photoperiod selection, carries the heritage of Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani. Growers commend its photoperiod approach: Beginner. Boasting around 17% THC, this strain offers a robust experience. 65% indica paired with 35% sativa creates balance. Patience rewards at 49–63 days of flowering. Flowery, Sweet, Woody, Citrus melds with Phytol, Borneol, Eucalyptol, Valencene, Alpha Humulene, Beta Pinene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene for a distinctive flavor profile. Consumers rave about its happy, relaxed, talkative, euphoric, hungry, uplifting impact. Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor cultivation yields its best work. Prefers Mediterranean, Arid climates. Let its legacy become part of your story.
