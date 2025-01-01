Black Runtz stands tall as a Feminized Photoperiod cultivar, brought forth by Black Diamond Sherbet x Runtz genetics. It offers a photoperiod profile that growers describe as: Beginner. 32% THC levels ensure a powerful effect for aficionados. A harmonious 55% indica to 45% sativa blend. Patience rewards at 56–63 days of flowering. Expect Earthy, Fruity, Pine, Sour, Spicy fused with Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene on the inhale. creative, energetic, relaxed sensations define its character. Thrives in Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation setups. Excels in Temperate, Arid, Mediterranean, Tropical weather conditions. Embrace its narrative with each session.
