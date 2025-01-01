Black Widow Auto, a Feminized Autoflower selection, carries the heritage of Black Widow x Ruderalis. What stands out in the grow room is its autoflower characteristic: Beginner. Clocking in at 19% THC, expect a formidable high. A harmonious 25% indica to 55% sativa blend. Flowering wraps up in roughly 56–70 days. Sweet, Woody, Berry, Earthy, Fruity, Skunk, Pine melds with Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool for a distinctive flavor profile. A journey of cerebral, energetic, powerful awaits consumers. Thrives in Indoor, Greenhouse cultivation setups. Prefers Mediterranean, Temperate, Arid, Tropical climates. Embrace its narrative with each session.
Black Widow Auto, a Feminized Autoflower selection, carries the heritage of Black Widow x Ruderalis. What stands out in the grow room is its autoflower characteristic: Beginner. Clocking in at 19% THC, expect a formidable high. A harmonious 25% indica to 55% sativa blend. Flowering wraps up in roughly 56–70 days. Sweet, Woody, Berry, Earthy, Fruity, Skunk, Pine melds with Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool for a distinctive flavor profile. A journey of cerebral, energetic, powerful awaits consumers. Thrives in Indoor, Greenhouse cultivation setups. Prefers Mediterranean, Temperate, Arid, Tropical climates. Embrace its narrative with each session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available * Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!