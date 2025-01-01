Cereal Milk, a Feminized Photoperiod selection, carries the heritage of Snowman x Y-Life. What stands out in the grow room is its photoperiod characteristic: Beginner. Registering 24% THC, it’s built for potency. It balances 50% indica with 50% sativa. Flowering wraps up in roughly 56–70 days. Sweet, Vanilla, Berry, Cream accented by Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene paint its taste canvas. A journey of arousing, giggly, relaxed, uplifting, creative, focused, social awaits consumers. Thrives in Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation setups. Mediterranean, Temperate, Arid environments bring out its best. Invite its unique journey into your collection today.
Cereal Milk, a Feminized Photoperiod selection, carries the heritage of Snowman x Y-Life. What stands out in the grow room is its photoperiod characteristic: Beginner. Registering 24% THC, it’s built for potency. It balances 50% indica with 50% sativa. Flowering wraps up in roughly 56–70 days. Sweet, Vanilla, Berry, Cream accented by Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene paint its taste canvas. A journey of arousing, giggly, relaxed, uplifting, creative, focused, social awaits consumers. Thrives in Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation setups. Mediterranean, Temperate, Arid environments bring out its best. Invite its unique journey into your collection today.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available * Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!