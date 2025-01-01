LSD autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 40% Indica and 40% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . LSD autoflower has been derived from: Skunk x Afghani x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. LSD is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 160 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, citrus, skunk, pungent and the effects can best be described as: uplifting, euphoric, creative.



Now in stock, buy LSD autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Now in stock, buy LSD autoflower today and grow your own!

read more