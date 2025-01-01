Purple Haze blooms as a Feminized Photoperiod strain, inherited from Haze x Purple Thai. Growers commend its photoperiod approach: Advanced. Clocking in at 20% THC, expect a formidable high. It balances 30% indica with 70% sativa. Expect a bloom cycle from 65 to 70 days. Spicy, Sweet, Incense, Woody accented by Terpinolene, Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene, Cymene paint its taste canvas. Consumers rave about its creative, happy, uplifting, energetic, euphoric, talkative impact. Perfect for Indoor, Outdoor, Greenhouse cultivation environments. Excels in Mediterranean, Tropical, Temperate weather conditions. Every bud tells its own tale—are you ready to explore?
Purple Haze blooms as a Feminized Photoperiod strain, inherited from Haze x Purple Thai. Growers commend its photoperiod approach: Advanced. Clocking in at 20% THC, expect a formidable high. It balances 30% indica with 70% sativa. Expect a bloom cycle from 65 to 70 days. Spicy, Sweet, Incense, Woody accented by Terpinolene, Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene, Cymene paint its taste canvas. Consumers rave about its creative, happy, uplifting, energetic, euphoric, talkative impact. Perfect for Indoor, Outdoor, Greenhouse cultivation environments. Excels in Mediterranean, Tropical, Temperate weather conditions. Every bud tells its own tale—are you ready to explore?
