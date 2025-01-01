Strawberry Cough, a Feminized Photoperiod selection, carries the heritage of Strawberry Fields x Haze. Clocking in at 19% THC, expect a reasonable and relaxed high. Genetic makeup sits at 20% indica and 80% sativa. Expect a bloom cycle from 63 to 70 days. Berry, Earthy, Fruity, Spicy, Sweet, Lemon, Skunk, Citrus accented by Alpha Bisabolol, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene, Terpinolene, Camphene paint its taste canvas. Energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting sensations define its character. Growers will love its Indoor, Outdoor, and Greenhouse suitability. Flourishes under Temperate, Mediterranean, Arid, Tropical, and Mountain climates. Embrace its narrative with each session.
