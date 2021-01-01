About this product
Wyld's Elderberry THC:CBN gummies have been designed specifically with sleep in mind. The combination of THC and CBN, alongside terpenes found in Indica strains, provide an excellent nighttime experience. It's a little like watching sheep count you!
2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC and 2.5mg CBN per gummy.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpineol
Contains: Coconut.
2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC and 2.5mg CBN per gummy.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpineol
Contains: Coconut.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!