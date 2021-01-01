About this product
Our Peach gummies are made with a higher ratio of CBD to THC, making them a great option for easing into edibles and finding your desired experience. They are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced hybrid terpene profile for those who want to keep it mellow.
25mg CBD and 5mg THC per gummy.
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene
Contains: Coconut.
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
