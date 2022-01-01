About this product
Wyld Pear Hybrid Enhanced THC:CBG gummies are a 1:1 product featuring a balanced dose of CBG.
Made sustainably with real fruit, botanical terpenes, natural flavours and compostable packaging.
5mg THC and 5mg CBG per gummy, with two gummies per pack for a total of 10mg THC and 10mg CBG.
Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified!
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and across Canada.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
State License(s)
C11-0000192-LIC
CDPH-10002268
00000057DCHF00477864
C11-0000192-LIC
404R-00416