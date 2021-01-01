About this product
We’ve taken the best of both worlds to create our Pomegranate gummies using an even ratio of THC and CBD. They are a great compliment to any adventure by providing a balanced and enjoyable experience for both mind and body. Have some before getting into your yoga routine, or tackling that hike you've been eyeing. Wherever your adventures may take you, our Pomegranate gummies make for a perfect companion.
2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC and 5mg CBD per gummy.
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene
Contains: Coconut.
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
