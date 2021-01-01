We’ve taken the best of both worlds to create our Pomegranate gummies using an even ratio of THC and CBD. They are a great compliment to any adventure by providing a balanced and enjoyable experience for both mind and body. Have some before getting into your yoga routine, or tackling that hike you've been eyeing. Wherever your adventures may take you, our Pomegranate gummies make for a perfect companion.



2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC and 5mg CBD per gummy.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene



Contains: Coconut.