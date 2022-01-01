About this product
Wyld Sour Cherry Indica Enhanced THC gummies are sustainably made with real fruit, botanical terpenes, natural flavours and compostable packaging. Our Sour Cherry gummies are mellow & carefree.
5mg THC per gummy, with two gummies per pack for a total of 10mg THC.
Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified.
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and across Canada.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
State License(s)
C11-0000192-LIC
CDPH-10002268
00000057DCHF00477864
404R-00416