The Yocan Vane Dry Herb Vaporizer is developed and engineered to outlast and outperform dry herb vaporizers twice its price and size. This advanced, portable vaporizer is Yocan’s latest entry to the dry herb vaporizer platform and uses some of the latest technology to achieve the ideal dry herb vaporization experience. The Yocan Vane features a ceramic heating element that allows this compact and portable vape to vaporize your favourite herb without combustion. This guarantees your flower to be vaporized and not burned. This is complemented by the Yocan Vane’s conduction oven which furthers its ability to vaporize the herbs almost instantaneously. This combined with a precision temperature control allows the user to customize their vaping experience. This extremely portable vape carries a powerful 1100mAh battery allowing for many seshes between each charge, which also uses the new USB-C technology.
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
