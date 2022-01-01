The Yocan Vane Dry Herb Vaporizer is developed and engineered to outlast and outperform dry herb vaporizers twice its price and size. This advanced, portable vaporizer is Yocan’s latest entry to the dry herb vaporizer platform and uses some of the latest technology to achieve the ideal dry herb vaporization experience. The Yocan Vane features a ceramic heating element that allows this compact and portable vape to vaporize your favourite herb without combustion. This guarantees your flower to be vaporized and not burned. This is complemented by the Yocan Vane’s conduction oven which furthers its ability to vaporize the herbs almost instantaneously. This combined with a precision temperature control allows the user to customize their vaping experience. This extremely portable vape carries a powerful 1100mAh battery allowing for many seshes between each charge, which also uses the new USB-C technology.