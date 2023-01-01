About this product
Yocan Loki is packed in an aluminum alloy body, extremely lightweight yet indestructible. It features a rechargeable battery and isolated dual air paths, the Loki excels in a stable power supply and optimally original flavor delivery.
The all-new designed XTAL Tip now has an enlarged Quartz Tip and an embedded heating element that provides a larger heating area and no metal exposure to deliver an intense and delectable rip! Featuring four air holes, to balance airflow, and scrub off excess concentrate with ease.
More Features of the Yocan Loki :
Dimension: 27mm * 12.5mm * 135mm
Material: Zinc Alloy + Aluminum Alloy
Battery Capacity: 650mAh Interior Battery
Voltage: 3.2V(White), 3.7V(Blue), 4.2V(Green)
Activation: Button Actuated
Mode: On-Demand Mode & Session Mode
Charging Type: 5V/0.7A Type-C Charging
Thread: 510
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
