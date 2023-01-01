About this product
Yocan Orbit is the latest portable concentrate vaporizer, with a coil-less quartz cup at the helm, featuring a Top Vertex Airflow System and two Quartz Balls to depict the ultimate aesthetics of vapor while transmitting even heating. Coupled with a 1700mAh battery which can offer 3 voltage levels(3.4V, 3.7V, 4.0V), and a Type-C port, Yocan orbit powers you all day!
For more information click here: www.yocan.com/featured_item/orbit
SPECIFICATIONS
Dimension: 131mm * 22mm
Material: Stainless Steel + Quartz
Battery Capacity: 1700mAh
Voltage Level: 3.4V(White), 3.7V(Blue), 4.0V(Green)
Resistance: 0.4ohm (Quartz Balls Coil)
Charging Port: Type-C
Charging Time: 2.5h
Charging Time: 2.5h
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
