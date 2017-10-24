Bursting with bright citrus flavour and a staple of any sativa enthusiast, Grail Headband is a cross of two favourites: OG Kush, and Sour Diesel. While its tart undertones will win over even the newest comer to cannabis, its distinct aroma of diesel adds an earthly quality with a robust finish.
Bursting with bright citrus flavour and a staple of any sativa enthusiast, Grail Headband is a cross of two favourites: OG Kush, and Sour Diesel. While its tart undertones will win over even the newest comer to cannabis, its distinct aroma of diesel adds an earthly quality with a robust finish.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!