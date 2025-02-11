🍍 Pineapple Chamoy Flavor Explosion: Picture this—biting into a tropical paradise with every piece of our Pineapple Chamoy flavored gummies. The tangy punch of ripe pineapple hits first, followed by a rush of sweet, spicy chamoy that oozes with bold, exotic flavor. It's a flavor pairing that ignites your taste buds and leaves you craving more.



🌿 Triple Cannabinoid Power: Every gummy is loaded with a potent 300mg blend of NANO D9, THC-A, and THC-P, delivering a multi-dimensional experience. This unique combination elevates your senses, relaxes your mind, and rejuvenates your body all in one bite.



🔬 Nano-Enhanced Absorption: Thanks to advanced NANO technology, our gummies offer rapid absorption and increased bioavailability, meaning you'll feel the effects faster and for longer. Say goodbye to the wait—your path to relaxation starts almost instantly.



🌱 Farm Bill Compliant: Rest assured, our gummies are 100% legal under the Farm Bill. We uphold strict quality standards and undergo rigorous testing to ensure you get a product that’s not only effective but also safe and compliant.



🌈 Mood-Boosting Goodness: Whether you're winding down after a long day, sparking creativity, or simply looking to enhance your everyday vibe, our gummies are your delicious solution for an instant mood lift.



🍬 Perfectly Portable: Packaged in a sleek, resealable bag, these gummies are the ultimate on-the-go treat. Whether you're at the gym, hitting the beach, or heading out with friends, these are your ideal travel companions.



🌟 Why Choose Yumz Drip Dropz?



🎯 Precision Dosing: Each gummy delivers a consistent 300mg dose, making it easy to take control of your wellness routine. 💯 Highest Quality Ingredients: We take sourcing seriously, ensuring only the best ingredients go into every batch. 🛒 Ready for the Ultimate Gummy Experience? Don't wait! Elevate your senses and enrich your well-being with Yumz Drip Dropz 3000mg NANO D9 + THC-A + THC-P Gummies. Add to cart now and kickstart your flavorful journey!



Includes 300mg per gummy of live resin Nano D8 + D9 + THC-A + THC-P

10 gummies per pack

Farm Bill Compliant and Legal in Most States

Available in Cotton Candy, Sour Apple, and Fruit Punch flavors

Vegan and Gluten-Free

Must be 21 Years or Older to Purchase

ADULT USE ONLY. Not for sale to persons under 21.

read more