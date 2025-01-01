Introducing the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape, a groundbreaking leap in vaping innovation that combines convenience, potency, and cutting-edge technology into one sleek package. As the world’s first 6-gram disposable vape with a digital screen, Yumz offers an unparalleled experience for both new and seasoned users, delivering precision and power with every puff.



Infused with a dynamic blend of D9, THC-A, and THC-P, this device provides a balanced and potent effect that takes your vaping journey to new heights. And for flavor lovers, the Honey Berry strain delivers a deliciously smooth and sweet profile, with rich, honeyed notes and the luscious taste of ripe berries. Each hit is a flavor explosion that perfectly complements the powerful effects of this premium cannabinoid blend.



With its state-of-the-art digital screen, you can easily track your battery life and monitor your usage for an optimal, customized experience every time. Whether you're indulging in the rich, fruity taste of Honey Berry or exploring new levels of relaxation, the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape ensures you're in control.



Elevate your vaping experience with Yumz—offering top-tier innovation, flavorful strains like Honey Berry, and unmatched convenience, all in one revolutionary device.

read more