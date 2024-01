Delicious delta 9 gummy cubes infused with 10mg of hemp-derived delta 9 THC per piece! You'll flip for our tasty gummies in three unique yet accurate flavors: Grape Soda, Blueberry Cotton Candy, and Peach Mango. Delta 9 gummies are made completely from scratch by VEED. First, we start with premium hemp-derived Delta 9 THC distillate, then we infuse 10mg into each delicious gummy before they're packed and shipped directly to you. Delta 9 gummies are a popular option for users looking to experience cannabis in its fullest form. VEED delta 9 gummies are legal in 50 states and 100% compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill stating that all cannabinoids derived from hemp and under 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis are legal to produce, sell, and consume! ⚠️WARNING: OUR GUMMIES HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO TASTE REALLYYYY GOOD, WITH THAT BEING SAID WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND STICKING TO THE RECOMMENDED DOSE OF 1 BEFORE EATING MORE :)

