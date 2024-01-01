Delta 9 nerd ropes boast a chewy gummy core with a crunchy nerd coating. Each rope is infused with 50mg of premium extracted CAT-9 Delta 9 THC from hemp. Comes with 3 THC infused nerd ropes per jar. Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC, Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40. **Dairy Free, Fat Free, Gluten Free, Low Sodium, Made In The USA, MSG Free, No Artificial Sweeteners, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free.
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.