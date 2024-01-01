10MG THC GUMMY POUCH (20 GUMMIES) GRAPE SODA

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Delta 9 nerd ropes boast a chewy gummy core with a crunchy nerd coating. Each rope is infused with 50mg of premium extracted CAT-9 Delta 9 THC from hemp. Comes with 3 THC infused nerd ropes per jar. Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC, Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40. **Dairy Free, Fat Free, Gluten Free, Low Sodium, Made In The USA, MSG Free, No Artificial Sweeteners, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free.

About this strain

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

No product reviews
About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
