EXTREME BLEND DELTA-8, THC-P, DELTA-9 4000MG GREEN APPLE

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
About this product

Experience the wonders of blending Delta 8, Delta 9, and THC-P all in one with our Extra, Strength 4000MG D8 + D9 + THC-P Gummies! Packed with 200MG of hemp-derived cannabinoids in every gummy, these 20 mouth-watering gummies will have you blasting off to the moon and beyond!

EXTREME BLEND
20CT JAR
4000MG DELTA 8 + DELTA 9 + THC-P
Features:

Each Jar Contains 20 Gummies
200MG Delta 8 + Delta 9 + THC-P per gummy.
7 Delicious Flavor Options
Flavor: Orange, Raspberry, Mix Flawor, Pineapple, Watermelon, Mango, Green Apple

About this brand

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
