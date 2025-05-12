About this product
Apples and Bananas is an indica-heavy hybrid strain created by combinding Now N Later and Jet Juel Gelato.
THCa Blended Flower – Premium Quality & Potency
Experience the perfect balance of potency and flavor with our THCa Blended Flower. This expertly crafted blend combines premium high-THCa hemp flower strains to deliver an elevated experience that caters to both relaxation and focus.
Key Features:
✔ High THCa Content – Delivers a potent and effective experience
✔ Expertly Blended – A curated mix of top-quality strains for a well-rounded effect
✔ Rich Terpene Profile – Bold flavors and aromatic notes for an enhanced smoking experience
✔ Hand-Trimmed & Slow-Cured – Ensuring maximum potency and smoothness
✔ Lab-Tested & Compliant – 100% federally legal hemp, third-party tested for purity and quality
THCa Blended Flower – Premium Quality & Potency
Experience the perfect balance of potency and flavor with our THCa Blended Flower. This expertly crafted blend combines premium high-THCa hemp flower strains to deliver an elevated experience that caters to both relaxation and focus.
Key Features:
✔ High THCa Content – Delivers a potent and effective experience
✔ Expertly Blended – A curated mix of top-quality strains for a well-rounded effect
✔ Rich Terpene Profile – Bold flavors and aromatic notes for an enhanced smoking experience
✔ Hand-Trimmed & Slow-Cured – Ensuring maximum potency and smoothness
✔ Lab-Tested & Compliant – 100% federally legal hemp, third-party tested for purity and quality
Fulfillment
About this product
Apples and Bananas is an indica-heavy hybrid strain created by combinding Now N Later and Jet Juel Gelato.
THCa Blended Flower – Premium Quality & Potency
Experience the perfect balance of potency and flavor with our THCa Blended Flower. This expertly crafted blend combines premium high-THCa hemp flower strains to deliver an elevated experience that caters to both relaxation and focus.
Key Features:
✔ High THCa Content – Delivers a potent and effective experience
✔ Expertly Blended – A curated mix of top-quality strains for a well-rounded effect
✔ Rich Terpene Profile – Bold flavors and aromatic notes for an enhanced smoking experience
✔ Hand-Trimmed & Slow-Cured – Ensuring maximum potency and smoothness
✔ Lab-Tested & Compliant – 100% federally legal hemp, third-party tested for purity and quality
THCa Blended Flower – Premium Quality & Potency
Experience the perfect balance of potency and flavor with our THCa Blended Flower. This expertly crafted blend combines premium high-THCa hemp flower strains to deliver an elevated experience that caters to both relaxation and focus.
Key Features:
✔ High THCa Content – Delivers a potent and effective experience
✔ Expertly Blended – A curated mix of top-quality strains for a well-rounded effect
✔ Rich Terpene Profile – Bold flavors and aromatic notes for an enhanced smoking experience
✔ Hand-Trimmed & Slow-Cured – Ensuring maximum potency and smoothness
✔ Lab-Tested & Compliant – 100% federally legal hemp, third-party tested for purity and quality
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item