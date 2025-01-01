About this product
Brand: AVENTUS8
Indulge in the ultimate edible experience with our THC Chocolate Bars, crafted for those who appreciate both premium quality and exceptional potency. Made with finely sourced ingredients and infused with a powerful 1200mg Exotic Blend THC, these chocolate bars offer a rich, decadent flavor that makes every bite a moment of indulgence.
Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day, enhance your creative flow, or simply enjoy a delicious treat with added benefits, our THC chocolate bars provide a smooth and balanced experience. Designed for both experienced consumers and those new to edibles, each bar is conveniently portioned into 12 precise servings, allowing for controlled and consistent dosing.
Our Exotic Blend THC infusion is carefully crafted to ensure a consistent and effective experience, delivering a combination of relaxation, euphoria, and overall well-being. Perfect for enjoying alone or sharing with friends, these chocolate bars offer an elevated way to experience THC in a delicious and sophisticated format.
Key Benefits:
Decadent gourmet chocolate made with high-quality ingredients
1200mg Exotic Blend THC infusion for a potent and enjoyable effect
Smooth, rich flavor that satisfies your chocolate cravings
Designed for relaxation and mood enhancement
Pre-portioned into 12 servings for accurate and controlled dosing
Perfect for both experienced users and beginners seeking a milder experience
Serving Size: 1 Piece
Servings Per Package: 12
Ingredients: Varies by flavor; the full ingredient list is available on the back of the packaging.
Enjoy the perfect fusion of flavor and function with our THC Chocolate Bars, an indulgent treat designed to elevate your edible experience to new heights.
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - COOKIES & CREAM
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
