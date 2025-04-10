Savor the sweet and tangy Berry Blast Graveyard Gummies. Packed with 15,000mg of Delta-8 THC, HHC, Delta-9 THC, and THC-P, these gummies offer a potent and flavorful experience.
500mg per gummy 30 gummies per jar 15,000mg total per jar Delta-8 THC Live Resin Delta-9 THC-P Immerse yourself in the explosion of flavors with Berry Blast Graveyard Gummies. These potent gummies blend the sweet and tangy essence of assorted berries into a delightful treat. Each gummy is infused with Delta-8 THC Live Resin (250mg), HHC (235mg), Delta-9 THC (12mg), and THC-P (3mg), totaling 15,000mg of cannabinoids per pack. Crafted for those who crave an intense experience, start with one gummy to assess your tolerance before enjoying more.
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.