Searching for an enjoyable way to relax and unwind? Look no further because the Blue Face - 3G THC-A Disposable (Hybrid) is here to save the day! This amazing product is designed to provide a happy and fun experience with just one use.
Offering a balanced blend of both THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8, you'll be sure to enjoy each burst of flavor as the smoke rolls out.
3-grams Per Disposable Size: 3 grams Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
Searching for an enjoyable way to relax and unwind? Look no further because the Blue Face - 3G THC-A Disposable (Hybrid) is here to save the day! This amazing product is designed to provide a happy and fun experience with just one use.
Offering a balanced blend of both THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8, you'll be sure to enjoy each burst of flavor as the smoke rolls out.
3-grams Per Disposable Size: 3 grams Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.