Cali Reserve 3.5 Gram Disposables, with Pre-Heat function, are an extraordinary blend of five highly potent cannabinoids, including:



Delta 9 (The original THC, still under 3% so it's legal)

PHC (Identical to Delta 9 after metabolizing in humans), euphoric, long lasting

THC-P (Strongest known cannabinoid)

THC-JD (Up to 15x stronger than traditional THC)

Delta 8 Live Resin

Terpenes

The beauty of Cali Reserve's 3.5 Gram disposable is the pre-heat function that allows you to get a potent, consistent hit after warming the coil. A micro-USB input on the bottom allows for fast recharges and a hexagonal window shows remaining active material. A large LED show function. 5 clicks will turn the device on or off.



Cali Reserve 3.5 Gram Pre Heat Disposables are available in these flavors:



Blue Diesel - Hybrid (Bright Blueberry & Diesel Bud)

Candy Land - Sativa (Sweet, Herbal, a hint of Spice)

Lime Sorbet - Indica (Skunky Lime and Citrus)

Orange Bud - Hybrid (Skunky Orange and Citrus)

Red Haze - Sativa (Woody, Smoky, tobacco undertones)

