Cheetah Piss | HHC 2g Infused Hemp Blunt

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

A brand new way to light up exclusive Cookies flavors. Our HHC Blunts are stuffed with HHC-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower, rolled in a premium hemp wrap, and finished with a glass filter tip. HHC is a federally legal cannabinoid that produces immediate effects and a long-lasting, mellow psychoactive experience. Cheetah Piss HHC Blunts feature a funky lemon cake aroma paired with a sweet, gelato-dominant flavor that evolves into a cakey finish. A sativa-hybrid, this blunt is ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill sesh any time of day. Sativa Hybrid 200mg+HHC per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 13.00% (13.0mg/g) Total HHC: 203.2mg Total Cannabinoids: 15.66% (15.66mg/g) View COA Information: here HHC 2g Hemp Blunts cannot be shipped to the following states: NV, OR

About this strain

A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
