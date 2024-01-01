g provide an enjoyable way to get a dose of CBD. Bursting with fruity flavours, they are made with natural terpenes and contain 25mg of CBD.
Not only are these gummies THC-free, but they are also suitable for vegan individuals and offer a delectable snack throughout the day.
Every pouch of ACCESS CBD® CBD Gummies Citrus 250mg contains 10 chewy sweets, each delivering 25mg of CBD. To optimise CBD bioavailability, we suggest you savour each gummy slowly before munching. Reseal the pouch to maintain freshness.
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.