Torch THC-A Pre-Rolls | 2.5g Thes Torch THC-A Firecracker Pre-Rolls are changing the industry because of the potency of THC-A. THC-A or Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid is one of the major compounds found in traditional cannabis. This THC-A is hemp derived and provides the same effects as cannabis yet it is federally legal under the 2018 farm bill act because it contains less than .3% delta-9 thc. THC-A turns to delta-9 THC when it is decarboxylated (heated). Each of these potent Torch Firecracker pre-rolls features 2.5 grams of premium indoor THC-A flower. These pre-rolls are hand finished which makes for a great user experience. Currently these pre-rolls are offered in five different strain specific flavor profiles. They come in sativa, indica, and or hybrid. Torch THC-A Pre-Roll Strains Available Options:



Pink Champagne (Indica) | Platinum OG (Indica) | Purple Haze (Sativa) | Rainbow Gelato (Hybrid) | Sour Diesel (Sativa) | White Runtz (Hybrid)

Additional Product Information

2.5 Gram THC-A Pre-Roll

Strain Specific Flavor Profiles

2018 Farm Bill Compliant

Intense Potency and Great Flavor

