Indulge in the rich and mysterious Forbidden Razz Graveyard Gummies. Each jar contains 15,000mg of Delta-8 THC, HHC, Delta-9 THC, and THC-P, delivering a potent and delicious blue raspberry flavor.
500mg per gummy 30 gummies per jar 15,000mg total per jar Delta-8 THC Live Resin Delta-9 THC-P Embrace the allure of Forbidden Razz Graveyard Gummies. Infused with a deep, mysterious raspberry flavor, these gummies are as rich in taste as they are in potency. Each piece is packed with Delta-8 THC Live Resin (250mg), HHC (235mg), Delta-9 THC (12mg), and THC-P (3mg), adding up to a total of 15,000mg of cannabinoids per jar. Given their powerful effects, start with one gummy to assess your comfort level before indulging further.
