Originals THC-A Cartridges offer a generous 2-gram blend of THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8—delivering enduring, balanced effects in a 510-compatible format. Balanced Effects Prolonged Potency Rigorous Testing LA Cookies – the happiest, tastiest way to get your buzz on! Experience a truly one-of-a-kind high with LA Cookies – 2G THC-A Cartridge (Hybrid). It's a hybrid so expect both Indica and Sativa effects, perfect for any kind of occasion.
2-grams Per Disposable Size: 2 grams Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
Originals THC-A Cartridges offer a generous 2-gram blend of THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8—delivering enduring, balanced effects in a 510-compatible format. Balanced Effects Prolonged Potency Rigorous Testing LA Cookies – the happiest, tastiest way to get your buzz on! Experience a truly one-of-a-kind high with LA Cookies – 2G THC-A Cartridge (Hybrid). It's a hybrid so expect both Indica and Sativa effects, perfect for any kind of occasion.
2-grams Per Disposable Size: 2 grams Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.