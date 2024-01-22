Hidden Hills Live Resin Gummy Belts | 3000mg UNICORN RAIN BELTS

by Zaleaf
Hybrid
Strain rating:
About this product

High-strength 3000mg edibles, with 10 pieces per bag at 300mg each, totaling 3000mg of cannabinoids. Crafted through a cryo infusion process, these edibles provide a consistent and potent effect, featuring a blend of Delta-9, Delta-11, and THC-P. For newcomers, it’s advised to start with just 1/8 of an inch due to their extreme potency. Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, these edibles contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.

Indulge in our delightful Gummy Flavors, each offering a unique taste experience:

Rainbow Belts (Unicorn Rain) – Immerse yourself in a delightful blend of multiple fruits with the perfect level of sweetness.
Blueberry Belts (Bloobomby) – Experience the sun-ripened goodness of blueberries, enhanced with a touch of added sweetness.
Strawberry Belts (Strawberry Gumdrop) – Picture the perfection of fresh, locally grown strawberries in every bite!
Additional Product Details:

Each bag contains 10 Gummies
Every Gummy boasts 300mg
Potent blend of Delta-9, Delta-11, and THC-P
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Crafted from USA Grown Hemp
Cyro Infused Process ensures maximum potency and effectiveness

About this strain

Top-shelf California indoor flower brand THC Design released this 2022 ‘Pheno Hunt’ project strain. Unicornz is a weed strain that crosses Unicorn Poop x (Pineapple Pezz x Project 4516). That mix features genes from GMO, OG, OGKB, Cherry Pie, and more. According to THC Design, a longtime, underground Southern California breeder created both the Pineapple Pezz (grown by Grandiflora), and Unicornz. Unicornz reminds us of Smarties candy with a bright, powdery, sweet, synthetic fruit smell and taste that lingers on the taste buds. Sativa-hybrid effects give it versatility day or night. Roll it up in a big joint to impress the sesh.

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
